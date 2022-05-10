Dublin incident showed value of learning CPR, say first responders

An incident in Dublin has showed the value of learning CPR, say first responders.

The emergency service workers are now encouraging more people to learn CPR after a heart attack victim was saved by a bystander. The person performed CPR on the patient with assistance from an off-duty doctor on Monday while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Firefighters and advanced paramedics from Phibsborough fire station were called to the scene and continued treatment. The patient’s spontaneous circulation had returned when they arrived at hospital.

Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter on Monday night: “Firefighter/Advanced paramedics from Phibsborough fire station were called to a cardiac arrest where bystander CPR was in progress with the aid of an off duty doctor. This led to a #ROSC [Return of spontaneous circulation] on arrival at hospital. CPR really does work…. Learn a life saving skill?”

