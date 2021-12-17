Dublin hotel loses €40,000 from cancelled bookings with business ‘destroyed’ by pandemic

A Dublin hotel has lost €40,000 due to cancelled bookings – and their business has been “destroyed” by the new Covid-19 restrictions.

The General Manager of Buswells Hotel, Paul Gallagher. took to Twitter last night as news of recommended restrictions circulated online, revealing that the hotel has seen “€40,000 of cancelled bookings so far this month.”

He wrote: “Society is restricting itself so this year my business is not being shut down due to restrictions, but it feels as if we are.”

Speaking to Dublin Live, Paul revealed that the Molesworth Street hotel is receiving more cancellations than they are new bookings.

He explained: “It’s noticeable here in the hotel. The cancellation rate is increasing.

“It doesn’t take much for the public to change their behaviour, whether the government introduce restrictions or not.

“I think we’re looking for a bit more honesty. It’s foolish to think that there isn’t another strain out there. How many injections will we have to have until we can move on with our lives? Some businesses can’t provide businesses remotely.”

“It has destroyed my business.”

Meanwhile, The Restaurant Association of Ireland has said if the Government adopts NPHET’s proposal to implement a 5pm curfew on the hospitality sector, up to 60,000 workers could be laid off.

Chief Executive Adrian Cummins says the recommendation to close pubs and restaurants at 5pm is “effectively a hospitality lockdown”.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the curfew should stay in place until January 30.

Current restrictions in place were due to expire on January 9.

