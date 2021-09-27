Dublin homeless charity seeks inspector to investigate resignations

Solicitors acting for Dublin charity Inner City Helping Homeless will soon ask the High Court to appoint an inspector to investigate the charity following a series of resignations from its board.

The move follows the resignations of interim chair Cllr Christy Burke and local community trustee Peter Watson, leaving the charity with just one remaining board member.

Eames Solicitors on Monday wrote to both the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement and the Charities Regulator, advising them that an application to the High Court for the appointment of an inspector will be made in two weeks’ time.

The two letters, obtained by Prime Time, note that the inspector will “investigate the affairs of the Charity” and “make recommendations to the High Court on the next steps to be taken in relation to the Charity.”

The charity has been in turmoil since its founder and CEO, Anthony Flynn, died in August after it emerged he had been accused by two men of sexual abuse.

Mr Flynn, who was also an Independent Dublin City councillor, had been suspended from the charity by David Hall, the charity’s then-chair.

Mr Hall resigned from the charity in August along with two others.

The latest resignations leave Ann Birney, who is also currently managing the charity, as the only remaining member of the board of trustees.

Speaking to Drive Time this evening, Prime Time reporter Oonagh Smith said that Inner City Homeless is now seeking an inspector.

She said: “On last Thursday a detailed document was sent to the members of Inner City Helping Homeless. I met one of the men as part of my investigations for Prime Time and it was a very serious allegation that led to a very traumatic experience for him.”

Gardaí were investigating these allegations earlier this year.

One of the survivors told Prime Time that, in March 2021, when he contacted Mr Flynn because he feared becoming homeless, the former CEO sent him a taxi to bring him to his home.

He alleges he was sexually assaulted by Mr Flynn during his stay.

The man has given a statement to Gardaí in recent weeks and is receiving the services of the Rape Crisis Centre.

Are you affected by this story?

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article please contact:

Samaritans helpline 116 123

Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48

Pieta House on 1800 247 247

The ISPCC on 01 676 7960