Dublin History: Irelands smallest cemetery hidden away in the heart of Trinity College

Right in the heart of Dublin City lies the smallest cemetery in Ireland.

No, we’re not talking about the often forgotten Huguenot cemetery hidden away across from St Stephens Green park.

Instead, the honour or Ireland’s smallest cemetery goes to Chaloners Corner in Trinity College Dublin.

It’s named after one of the three original founders of Trinity College, Dr Luke Chaloner, who lies in one of the graves.

You’d never realise that a cemetery even existed on the grounds of the university as it’s hidden away to the rear of Trinity College Chapel and to the left of the dining hall.







(Image: Google Maps)



Dr Luke Chaloner may have been a founder of Trinity but chances are that the vast majority of Dubliners – even if they attended TCD – would never have heard of his name.

Chaloner was a graduate of Trinity College Cambridge before taking a frontline role in establishing its sister college in College Green.

He played a crucial role in establishing the college by helping to negotiate the purchase of the lands that Trinity would occupy as well as supplying thousands of books to the soon-to-be-established library which are still in the Long Room today.







(Image: Getty)



Chaloner also had a well-known farm out in Finglas and is believed to have helped the college with supplies in its early years.

Clearly, this generosity left a mark as the college passed the following resolution in December 1596: “It is agreed, by the consent of the Provost and Fellows of Trinity College Dublin, that Mr Lucas Chaloner, one of the Fellows of the said College,… in regard of his great travail and care for the good of said society, from the beginning and foundation of it unto the present,… shall be allowed henceforth his diet at the College charges whenever he shall think fit to take it in the College.”

On April 27, 1613, Luke Chaloner died and was buried in the old college chapel where an inscription read: “Under this staircase lies Chaloner’s sad carcase, by whose prayers and intreaties this house now so great is.”









Unfortunately, when the old chapel was demolished in 1798 and replaced with the current, his effigy was left to be exposed to the Dublin rain.

His cenotaph – showing the effects of the weather it has faced down the centuries – remains visible to the public today.

Of course, Chaloner isn’t the only person buried in Chaloner’s corner.

Other notable folks buried on the site include Francis Andrews who left £3,000 after his death to help found Andrews Chair of Astrology at TCD and the Dunsink Observatory.