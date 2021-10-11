Dublin Halloween 2021 safety tips for parents from fireworks to costume safety

The run-up to Halloween in Dublin has been fractious as ever this year.

Just in recent days, gardai seized €10,000 worth of fireworks in north Dublin which were set to be sold in the area.

Meanwhile, Ballymun residents were left terrified after a gang of teens were seen to be throwing fireworks at front doors and moving cars.

It’s believed the gang had kids as young as 12 involved.

And with the night itself just weeks away, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has published a safety guide and tips for parents that will keep children safe for the holiday.

Here are the safety tips, that range from costumes safety to the dangers of fireworks.

When shopping for a costume and accessories, make sure it has the CE mark on the packaging before you buy.

This means that it was made in Europe and fully complies with the current regulations, as well as having undergone safety testing during the design and manufacturing process.

Costumes are classified as toys, so each one should have a CE mark.

The likes of swords, pitchforks, and other accessories should be made of soft plastic.

If buying accessories for a small child, make sure it’s suitable.

Certain toys can have small detachable parts that can be dangerous for children aged three and under, particularly choking.

Don’t buy a costume that’s too big for a child. Avoid oversized shoes, heels, dresses and long capes as this could cause the child to trip and fall.

When out trick or treating, make sure the child is dressed in bright or light coloured clothing where possible to ensure they are visible to potential motorists.

Parents should think about placing fluorescent strips or reflective tape on the child’s costume.

Like Christmas lights, Halloween lights are very popular for lots of people. All electrical products sold in the EU must meet the requirements of all safety legislation as well as having the CE mark and full contact details of the manufacturer and importer.

Avoid lighting Halloween candles around your home as this will ensure your child won’t accidentally catch fire while in costume.

And, of course, remember that fireworks are illegal as well as highly dangerous so avoid all close contact with them.

