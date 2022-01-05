Dublin girl’s life changing surgery in America a ‘huge success’ after firefighters raise huge sum

A Dublin girl is on the road to recovery after receiving life-changing surgery in the US.

Little Sienna Clare, 4, is from Clonee in Dublin 15 and she has diplegia Cerebral Palsy.

CP is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is the most common motor disability in children.

Just before Christmas a hugely successful fundraising campaign that was supported by firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade who helped to raise €130, 000 for Sienna’s operation in Georgia in the US.

On October 23, six brave firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade including Sienna’s dad Ciaran climbed Carrauntoohil in Kerry wearing their full gear, which included helmets, full PPE and gas cylinders on their backs.

Sienna who turned 4 on Friday, had a specialised surgery called SDR (selective dorsal rhizotomy) in St Louis Children’s Hospital in Georgia in November with world renowned surgeon Dr Park.

Sienna’s parents Lesley Anne and Ciaran Clare spent all of 2021 fundraising along with their local community, colleges at Dublin Fire Brigade, An Garda Siohana and Little Blue Heroes.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Sienna's mam Lesley Anne said that her surgery was a "huge success."

















She said: “We reached our €130,000 target with the kindness of local businesses and our amazing community here, clubs Clonee United, GAA Club Erin go Bragh, running club Clondalkin Flyers, and DFB Athletics among many others.

“We will be entirely grateful to them for giving Sienna this gift for the rest of her life.”

Sienna's family returned home just in time for Christmas, and the plan going forward will see Sienna get intense private physiotherapy.









"Since surgery Sienna's overall tone and balance is straighter and most importantly, she is medication and pain free. It was a huge success," said Lesley Anne.









Meanwhile, Lesley Anne said that she will continue to lobby in the future for the SDR surgery to be made available in Ireland.

Sienna’s family would like to thank everyone who has helped them on their journey.

