Dublin girl celebrates Father’s Day after receiving kidney from dad

A little girl whose dad donated a kidney to her is celebrating Father’s Day on her first ever family holiday.

Little Ally Whitston is enjoying a new lease of life thanks to her father David (35) who donated a kidney to her in March.

Ally (four), from Greenhills in Dublin, was diagnosed with genetic condition Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome when she was just three-weeks-old.

She spent the first five months of her life in hospital and had one of her kidneys removed at five months’ old.

When she was two and half years old, her kidney function failed completely and she began a form of dialysis known as hemodialysis.

She was hooked up to a dialysis machine daily for 13 hours at a time.

Ally was put on the waiting list for a transplant in August 2021 — and the transplant took place on March 14.

Dad David, a data centre technician, said he hasn’t looked back since donating his kidney to his daughter.

He said: “I just played a small part in it and can’t take all the credit.

“Donating a kidney was the least I could do.

“I am so glad it worked out and Ally can now enjoy a normal childhood. A huge weight has been lifted.

“It is wonderful to see Ally bouncing around now with bundles of energy. Ally is a confident little girl and is enjoying life.”

Ally will enjoy a holiday to Co Waterford this weekend with dad David, mum Michelle and brothers Riley (two) and Rian (10 months).

