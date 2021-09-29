Dublin gardai seize over €600k worth of suspected cannabis and huge sum of cash

Dublin gardai have seized suspected drugs worth over €600,000 along huge sum of cash this afternoon.

A man in his 60s was arrested after €47,000 in cash and the illegal drugs were confiscated.

Five searches were carried out across the city by officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

Thirty kilograms of cannabis were discovered during the searches along with the five-figure sum of cash.

A garda spokesman said: “One male suspect, aged 61 years was arrested in the course of the operation, to date, on suspicion of involvement in offences contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, relating to alleged enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence.

“The arrested person is currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.”

For all the latest breaking news straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter