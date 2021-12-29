Dublin gardai concerned for missing 14-year-old girl

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl.

Charli McGlynn has been missing from the Clonsilla area of Dublin 15, since Tuesday 28 December 2021.

Charli is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of thin build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red puffer jacket, dark leggings and white runners.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on Charli’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

