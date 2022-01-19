Dublin gallery offers safe space for people to ring relatives or charge phones with no questions asked

A Dublin gallery has offered its building as a safe space for people that feel uncomfortable while in Dublin’s city centre.

The Royal Hibernian Academy can also be used to ring relatives, gardaí or even just to charge a phone.

This follows a nationwide conversation about women’s safety in Ireland after the death of Ashling Murphy.

The popular gallery is based at 15 Ely Place in Dublin 2 and promises not to ask questions if people ever need to sit in their building for a while.

The gallery tweeted: “RIP Ashling Murphy.

“We would also like to remind you that the RHA is always a safe place.

“If you are made to feel uncomfortable, in the city centre – you can come to the RHA and phone a relative, friend gardaí/ charge phone with no questions asked.”

Last week a Kildare woman offered her uncle’s office in Newbridge as a safe place.

Women that feel that they are being threatened or followed can also go into their office.

Niamh Pender came up with the idea to combat violence against women and to offer somewhere safe in the town with heating as well as toilet facilities.

Niamh works with her uncle Cllr Chris Pender in their office at the bottom of Eyre Street across from Apache pizza (W12 PD35).

The young woman told Dublin Live that there are not enough places that people can use for free if they feel unsafe.

She said: “If I’m in the town and I feel uncomfortable, there is nowhere to go. You’re not going to go into a shop and ask to sit there because nine times out of ten, they’re going to ask you to buy something.

“We have period products, cereal bars, water, tissues, wipes and lots of different types of chargers if you want to charge your phone.

“We have tea, coffee and internet that anyone can use.

“Anyone can come to us. It doesn’t have to be limited. Right now, it’s a scary time to be a woman in Ireland.

“It’s important to have that space. It’s just a place for someone to come and not feel scared.”

