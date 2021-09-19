Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon announces new addition to family on Instagram

Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon took to Instagram to share some exciting news with fans today.
The Dublin legend posted a picture with his wife Sarah and their dogs at a café in Garristown.
He said: “When 4 becomes 5.
“Celebrating with a coffee and scone @fancy_that_ft.”
The much-loved couple tied the knot in 2019 surrounded by lots of well-known guests.
Dublin teammates Paddy Andrews, Bernard Brogan, Darren Daly and Paul Flynn attending the ceremony.
The All-Star footballer and the PR Guru said “I do” in SS Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, Athy before a lavish reception in Kilkea Castle.
Fans of the football hero were delighted to hear the couple’s happy news.
One Instagram user said: “Congratulations Philly and Sarah.”
Another said: “And then there was 5. Congrats.”
A third person commented: “Wonderful news, congratulations to you both Philly.”
