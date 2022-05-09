Dublin funnyman David McSavage kicks off tour of war-torn Ukraine

Comedian David McSavage believes Ukraine will win the war against Russia, saying: “They’re tough people.”

The Irish funnyman entertained fans in a bomb shelter in Lviv, in the west of the country, on Friday night.

He will play 10 shows across seven cities in the tour he has billed the Special Comedy Operation. It is a fundraising effort for “individuals or groups who need assistance” in the towns where he performs.

And McSavage said it was a “huge thing” for him to give people a laugh in the country where more than 3,000 civilians have been killed since Moscow invaded its neighbour on February 24.

McSavage kicked off his tour in Lviv on Friday night, just days after three missiles struck the western city last Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

Kyiv’s forces yesterday pushed back troops outside the city of Kharkiv in the east.

McSavage, 55, said: “Don’t mess with the Ukrianians, they’re tough people.” The funnyman said it was important for him to wield his comedy skills to cheer people up in the embattled nation.

He said: “I’ve got nothing else to give, I can only make people laugh and that’s it. So it’s really a huge thing for me to come here and to perform.”

McSavage said he was aware of the dangers of travelling to Ukraine as President Zelensky’s troops fight off the Kremlin’s army.

The comic said: “It’s risky but it’s a calculated risk. But we’re not going to be going anywhere near danger.

“It seems that most of the war is over in the east. My promoter knows the comedians and he spoke to them and they’re doing these clubs and he said, let’s come over here.

“I’m not worried. Touch wood nothing bad will happen.”

He added: “People are getting worried about all the coverage and what a violation this [invasion] on an independent country.

“I think about this war, the uncertainty of it. You don’t know if it’s going to escalate. So it seems like this is the time to come, and I’ll never have this opportunity again to come to a situation like this.

“And also my ex missus is from Poland and my kids are half Polish. It’s just over the border and it feels very close.”

The comedian has set up a GoFundMe page and he “will give 100% of money donated to individuals or groups who need assistance in towns I perform in”.

Yesterday (Sunday), it had raised 4,300 euros of a 4,000 euro goal.

Contributions can be made to David McSavage’s GoFundMe page here.

