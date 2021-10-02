Dublin football club slams recurring vandalism after pitches wrecked by scrambler bikes

A historic Dublin football club has slammed the recurring vandalism of their pitches after they were wrecked by scrambler bikes for the second time in two months.

The latest incident has left volunteers at Home Farm FC cleaning up the ‘mindless joyriders’ mess before a busy weekend of underage trainings and matches.

The vandals wrecked the pitches at the VEC in Whitehall on Thursday night.

Chairman Eamonn Mahon was left in disbelief this morning after discovering the senseless destruction.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly today to try to get the pitches back in working condition for the weekend but, sadly, the 11-a-side pitch is still completely unplayable.

He told Dublin Live that the incident was the second time it had happened in a matter of weeks.

He said: “This is the second incident in two months.

“The winter months will make it even more challenging for volunteers to repair this kind of extensive damage.

“Luckily enough, the grass was still growing then but now we are into the risky term.

“It is worrying because obviously the whole site is completely exposed.

“There are no gates- anybody can drive into those grounds.”

The club’s pitches have often been a target of anti-social behaviour.

Eamonn said: “We’ve had bonfires, we’ve had burnt out cars.

“The last time they basically spent two hours on the pitch with motorbikes and just wiped it out.

“We have up to maybe 10-12 teams that play on those pitches every week.”

The VEC in Whitehall is where most of the club’s underage training takes place, and is a vital amenity for the club.

He said: “We have other venues, but the VEC is a vital network for us for underage football for Home Farm, anything from eight years of age to U-12s play there, boys and girls.”

Gardai rushed to the pitches after receiving reports of a vehicle driving carelessly around the pitches.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a sports ground on the Swords Road yesterday evening, Thursday 30th September 2021.

Gardai received report of a vehicle driving erratically on the playing fields. On arrival at the scene, a number of persons were observed fleeing the vehicle. Significant damage was caused to the pitch.

“It’s understood Gardai are following a definite line of enquiry.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

