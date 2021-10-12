Dublin food: The best bakeries to try in the city

Bread, cakes and all sorts of baked goods is exactly what we crave this time of year.

Nothing screams autumnal comfort like cutting into a hearty loaf or enjoying a delightful cake whilst warming yourself up with a mug of tea.

If you couldn’t tell, we’re really getting into the spirit of the times as winter draws closer. From comforting hot chocolates in cosy cafes to glorious brunch, we want it all.

While we’re on the topic, perhaps we should take you through some of the best bakeries this city has to offer. Let’s get into it.

Bread 41

Bread 41 is hands down one of the most popular bakeries in the city serving up, as the name would suggest, a stunning array of breads.

Located on Pearse Street, the organic bakery hand makes all of their breads over two days. There is an eatery right next door, meaning you can try their bread as well as a selection of cakes, pastries and coffee upon visiting.

Manning’s Bakery

Manning’s has become a staple in Dublin over its 60 years in business. Each day in store, they hand make a variety of confectionary including traditional custard cream slices, apple tarts and carrot and chocolate gateaux.

You’ll find Manning’s on Thomas Street in Dublin 8 as well as in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and The Square Tallaght.

Bretzel Bakery

Bretzel Bakery is located in Portobello and has a long history of serving Dubs quality bread (150 years, to be exact) with multi-cultural influences.

If you happen to be out for a stroll along the Grand Canal on a brisk Sunday morning, it’s the ideal place to hit up before heading home to warm up.

Hansel And Gretel

Home made cakes and other wholesome baked goods are waiting for you on Dublin’s Clare Street in Hansel and Gretel Bakery. Using their bread to make great sambos and serving up coffee as well, you won’t regret popping in when passing by.

Bread Naturally

Not only does this spot in Raheny whip together some mouth-watering bread (naturally), but they also serve and array of cakes, pastries and biscuits that look as good as they taste.

If you’re enjoying a day out in St Anne’s Park, we recommend walking up to Raheny Village to try it. You will have no regrets about it.

Thunders Home Bakery

Thunders Home Bakery has a multitude of locations in Dublin such as Drumcondra, Swords, Phibsborough, Clontarf, Dundrum, Rathmines, Crumlin and many more, bringing locals of each area a wonderful selection of specialised cakes and sweet treats.

Camerino

With a bakery on Capel Street and a cafe at Merrion Square, Camerino brings freshly baked goods to hungry folk both sides of the Liffey. Expect cookies, cakes and everything in between, including sandwiches made with their freshly bakes bread.

Queen of Tarts

Having first opened its doors on Crow’s Lane in Temple Bar, owners Regina and Yvonne Fallon brought their training from New York home to delight Dubs. Their breakfasts and cakes look stellar but the real show stoppers are the pastries, such as their cinnamon swirls and of course, their tarts.

The Bakery by The Cupcake Bloke

It really does what it says on the tin. It’s a bakery by a guy who makes cupcakes. If that wasn’t enough of a reason to visit, perhaps you will be tempted by the other delectable treats and coffee on offer.

Il Valentino Bakery & Cafe

There is a true taste of Italy to be found at Grand Canal in the form of Il Valentino Bakery & Cafe, which aims to create a sense of community with its customer base while serving them fantastic European delicacies. Expect croissants, cakes, coffee and more bits to excite the taste buds.

