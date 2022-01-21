Dublin firefighters to stage multiple protests over staff shortages

Dublin firefighters will take to the streets on Saturday 12 February to protest major staff shortages.

Multiple protests will be staged across the city throughout the day to draw attention to the issue.

Twelve fire appliances were off the road on New Year’s Eve due to lack of personnel, with the situation continuing to escalate.

A meeting took place last night between Sinn Fein councillors, SIPTU and Dublin firefighters to discuss what action needed to be taken.

Dublin City Councillor, Daithí Doolan said the protests are needed to bring attention to the growing issue.

He said: “We can work closely together to ensure that the staffing crisis is resolved once and for all.

“The crisis has been ongoing for years now underneath the surface.

“Every now and again it explodes in a crisis. The unions are on the same page as us. This needs to be resolved.

“One of the most shocking things to come out of the meeting last night was that again on 6 January at 6 o’clock, they were down a third of their fleet, a third of Dublin Fire Brigade engines could not go out.

“Three ambulances were off the road. By 8 o’clock having moved pieces around, they had seven fire engines still off the road, ambulances off the road.

“From 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock if two incidences had happened on the M50, they would have been in crisis.

“If they had two fires, they would have been in crisis and the public would have unfortunately felt the burnt of that.

“We are putting members of the public and the firefighters’ lives at risk by not tackling this staffing crisis head on.”

The Sinn Féin councillor said that the day of action across the city will highlight the incredible dangers of this staffing crisis.

He said: “On February 12, we are going to have a series of activities right across the city.

“We are going to keep raising it in the Dáil and keep raising it here in the Chamber in City Council.

“Members are going to take to the streets that the staffing crisis is resolved once and for all and that resources and the funding is put in place to ensure that the staffing is brought up tp the minimum of 1,200.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.