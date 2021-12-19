Dublin firefighters tackle car blaze and dangerous electricity incident in housing estate

Dublin firefighters tackled a car blaze and a dangerous electricity incident in a housing estate.
The fire brigade came from Kilbarrack to put out a car fire that was alight overnight.
A street lamp was also knocked down in the area of the housing estate.
The ESB Networks have been made aware of the live electricity cables hanging at a dangerous level.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters from Kilbarrack extinguished a car alight overnight.
“There was also a street lamp knocked over in the housing estate resulting in live electricity cables hanging at a dangerous level.
“Firefighters made an exclusion zone awaiting ESB Networks emergency crews.”
Via | Dublin live