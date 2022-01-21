Dublin firefighters tackle business premises roof blaze

    HomeLatest newsIreland

    Firefighters have been tackling a fire at a premises in Dublin tonight.

    Crews from Phibsborough and Tara Street fire stations have been fighting a blaze at a businesses premises and are damping down the roof.

    A turntable ladder has been utilised to allow firefighters to inspect damage and examine causes of the blaze.

    Fire crews remain on site.

    Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters from Phibsborough and Tara Street fire stations at a fire in a premises this evening. The turntable ladder conducted an inspection of the roof area checking for fire and damage. “

    Via | Dublin live
    Brian Adam

