Dublin firefighters tackle business premises roof blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at a premises in Dublin tonight.
Crews from Phibsborough and Tara Street fire stations have been fighting a blaze at a businesses premises and are damping down the roof.
A turntable ladder has been utilised to allow firefighters to inspect damage and examine causes of the blaze.
Fire crews remain on site.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters from Phibsborough and Tara Street fire stations at a fire in a premises this evening. The turntable ladder conducted an inspection of the roof area checking for fire and damage. “
Via | Dublin live