Dublin firefighters battle blaze in underground car park

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to battle a blaze in an underground car park fire in Baldoyle this afternoon after a car went on fire.
Taking to Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that they attended the scene.
They tweeted: “Five units and a District Officer were called to an underground car park fire this afternoon in #Baldoyle.
“Thick black smoke was visible in the area as firefighters in breathing apparatus fought the fire.”
The firefighters quickly evacuated the car park and a nearby residential building, and no injuries were reported.
The blaze was quickly brought under control by firefighters.
People are reminded to dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.