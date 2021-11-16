Dublin firefighters battle blaze in underground car park

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to battle a blaze in an underground car park fire in Baldoyle this afternoon after a car went on fire.

Taking to Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that they attended the scene.

They tweeted: “Five units and a District Officer were called to an underground car park fire this afternoon in #Baldoyle.

“Thick black smoke was visible in the area as firefighters in breathing apparatus fought the fire.”

The firefighters quickly evacuated the car park and a nearby residential building, and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

People are reminded to dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

