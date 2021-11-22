Dublin Fire Brigade save life of small dog after rescuing him from raging house fire

Dublin Fire Brigade saved the life of a small dog after rescuing him from a raging house fire in Blanchardstown.

Baby terrier Jesse was bravely rescued by DFB firefighters after a blaze began at his home.

The pup was given oxygen outside after inhaling smoke before being transported to a local vet in the area.

No other injuries were reported as the home was otherwise vacant at the time of the fire.

The DFB said: “Firefighters rescued a dog this morning in Blanchardstown while fighting a fire at his home.

“The crew gave Jesse oxygen, and transport to a local vet was arranged.

“His house was completely smoke logged following the fire.

“His human was out at the time of the fire.”

The incident took place hours after a man was rushed to hospital after being rescued from the River Liffey last night.

The incident happened near the Rosie Hackett Briidge around 11:15pm on Sunday night.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene, with footage showing Dublin Fire Brigade deploying a lifeboat from near the Samuel Beckett Bridge to race up the river and rescue the man.

He was recovered by the lifeboat and taken to the Mater Hospital, where his condition has been described as serious.

Gardai told Dublin Live: “Gardai and emergency services attended an incident near the Rosie Hackett Bridge in Dublin, on Sunday, 21st November 2021..

“At approximately 11.15pm Gardai were alerted to a man who had entered into the water at the River Liffey.

“The man was later taken to the Mater Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

In a separate incident last night in north county Dublin, emergency services closed off the Naul Road after a rollover collision.

Pictures shared by the DFB show one car which was pitched into a roll into shrubs along the country road.

Three DFB units attended the scene and were able to recover the car with no serious injuries reported.

