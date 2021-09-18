Dublin Fire Brigade rush to the rescue after tractor completely over-turns

Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the rescue after a tractor completely over-turned yesterday.

Firefighters from Balbriggan rushed to the scene of every tractor driver’s worst nightmare.

The brave heroes had to use specialised road collision equipment to rescue the driver from the over-turned tractor.

The patient was treated and rushed to hospital.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Yesterday, Firefighters from Balbriggan responded to an over-turned tractor in the North County.

“Using specialised road collision equipment from our Emergency Rescue Tenders the patient was successfully extricated, treated and transported to hospital.”

