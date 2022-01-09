Dublin Fire Brigade rescue person injured during mountain trek

A person has been rescued by emergency services after getting into difficulty in the Dublin Mountains.

Dramatic pictures posted by Dublin Fire Brigade online show an ambulance crew parked on a narrow, winding mountain road.

It is not yet known what exactly happened to the rescued party, but Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter after the incident.

Taking to social media Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Our ambulance from Rathfarnham fire station attending a case in the Dublin Mountains today.”

“A call for help can come from anywhere, always leave space for the emergency services if parking up.”

Meanwhile in a separate incident, Dublin Fire Brigade were called out to Newcastle on Saturday evening after a car veered off at a junction and ploughed into a ditch.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and traffic restrictions were put in place whilst services cleared the road allowing the vehicle to be recovered.

The car, which was dangling precariously over a stream after crashing into a field, has now been removed from the scene and the driver checked out for injuries by paramedics.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision near Newcastle this weekend. The R405 had traffic restrictions in place as recovery was underway.”

