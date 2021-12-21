Dublin Fire Brigade pays tribute to station officer after two decades of service

Firefighters in Dublin said goodbye to station officer Paul Keogh this week.

Mr Keogh is retiring after over 20 years of service in the Dublin Fire Brigade.

A surprise farewell party was arranged for the life-saving hero at North Strand Fire Station where he was joined by his family including brother third officer John Keogh.

A heartwarming tribute on the Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter page reads: “After 21 years service we said goodbye to Station Officer Paul Keogh in North Strand fire station.

“Paul was joined by his family including his brother, Third Officer John Keogh for a surprise goodbye. After a successful career it’s time for the next chapter, thanks, Paul.”