Dublin Fire Brigade issues warning after battling chimney fire

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning for householders after a chimney went up in flames.

Firefighters from Tara Street rushed to the scene of the incident that happened on Monday.

The emergency service has warned homeowners to take extra precautions to protect themselves from a chimney fire.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “A chimney fire is an avoidable fire which can cause further damage to your home.

“It’s never too late to get your chimney cleaned.”

