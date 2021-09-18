Dublin Fire Brigade issue warning after Navan Road bin fires

Firefighters in Dublin have issued a warning to the public after a number of bin fires had to be extinguished on Saturday (September 18).

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters were dispatched from Phibsborough Fire Station to the bins, which were alight off the Navan Road.

“Fires like these have the potential to spread to nearby buildings. If possible, recycling and waste bins should be kept away from any property,” warned the fire Bbigade on its Twitter page.

In case of fire, people are reminded to dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

Otherwise Dublin Fire Brigade can also be contacted on 01 222 4000 or via email at [email protected]







(Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)

