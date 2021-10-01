Dublin Fire Brigade issue stark environmental warning after tackling waste fire in Kylemore

Dublin Fire Brigade are warning people to only use licensed waste collectors after firefighters tackled a large blaze of dumped electrical waste at Kylemore.

Firefighters from Dolphins Barn fire station rushed to the scene and safely extinguished the waste electricial cable alight in Kylemore.

Dramatic images of the blaze posted to Twitter show the smoking aftermath of the blaze with firefighters dousing the flames with jets of water.

Dublin Fire Brigade issued a warning to use only licensed waste collectors.

They tweeted: “Door to door waste collections normally up on fire damaging the environment.

“Use only licensed waste collectors to prevent fires like these.”

People are reminded to dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

