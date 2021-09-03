Dublin Fire Brigade battle two vehicle blaze in Phibsborough

Dublin Fire Brigade have shares images of a frightening two vehicle blaze in North Dublin.

The fire occurred just off Blackhorse Avenue in Phibsborough on Thursday night.

Firefighters from Phibsborough Fire Station had to use breathing apparatuses while they tackled the blaze with high pressure hose reels.

They successfully prevented any further spread of the fire.

Posting about the incident on their Twitter page, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Two units from Phibsborough fire station were called to cars alight off Blackhorse Avenue last night.

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus used high pressure hose reels to extinguish the vehicles and prevent any further spread of fire.







(Image: @DubFireBrigade Twitter)



