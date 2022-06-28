Dublin fans left fuming over ‘massive’ queue to get into Green Day concert in Marlay Park

- Advertisement -

Dublin fans were left fuming after they had to join a “massive” queue to get into Green Day’s concert in Marlay Park this evening.

Green Day is set to bring its ‘Hella Mega Tour’ on Monday with support from Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

People attending the concert claimed there was only one entrance open which meant the queue stretched over 1.5km long around the perimeter of the park.

Many fans took to social media to complain about the gig’s organisation with one calling it a “disaster”.

One fan wrote: “1.8km away from Marlay Park and ONE entrance open! No toilets or staff for updates along the way.”

A second wrote: “Anyone know whats happening at #marlaypark stuck in massive queue with little movement.”

Someone posted pictures of people queuing for the gig, writing: “The state of the queue to get in to Marlay Park. Surely @mcd_productions should have made safer arrangements for people!!! Actually standing on the side of a road with traffic passing.”

Another said: “@mcd_productions Ye make Dublin airport look competent. Disaster here at Marlay park for @GreenDay @Weezer @falloutboy.”

One fan claimed the queue was over two kilometres long at one point, saying: “There’s a queue over 2km long at #marlaypark for the #hellamegatour. Arrived at 5:30 and probably won’t make it into see @Weezer, who I bought the ticket to see. Can honestly say it’s the worst gig organisation I’ve seen.”

However, one fan saw the opportunity to poke fun at the name of the tour, joking: “More like the Hella mega queue for green day at Marlay park. Am I right?”

A spokesperson for Gardai said: “A full policing and traffic management plan is in place. There are no reports of any incidents currently. Whitechurch Road which was closed to traffic by Gardaí for a short time to ensure safety of concertgoers, has since fully reopened to traffic.”

The Irish Mirror have reached out to MCD productions for comment.

