Dublin family’s plea to find home suitable for son with mental health disorder

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A Dublin dad is pleading for help to transfer to a more suitable home for his son who has a mental health disorder.

James Carey started a petition to get the attention of Dublin City Council last year.

His son Jackson, 9, has emotional and behavioural disturbance (EBD), and the family’s accommodation at the Oliver Bond flats in Dublin 8 isn’t suitable for his condition, with James and his son now sleeping in a single bed at James’ mother’s home.

James told Dublin Live: “Jackson has complete breakdowns, and our current accommodation, although we have tried to make it as comfortable for our family to live in, is just not suitable for the type of condition Jackson suffers with.

“Jackson needs open space and a larger accommodation to be able to regulate and control his anger, extreme mood swings and uncontrollable physical episodes, in a safe and secure manner.”

James said that the family are waiting since last August for a transfer home on medical grounds from the Council.

He added: “Our family have been broken up the past five weeks, Jackson’s mam and his two sisters are at home and himself and I are sleeping in his nan’s home which is a small two-bedroom apartment, and we are sleeping in a single bed together.

“It’s caused massive stress for us as a family.”



Jackson Carey needs a home transfer to a more suitable environment

James says that the family’s current home is not suitable for any child.

He said: “It’s shown me just how important it is for a child to have the right environment to grow up in and the flats at Oliver Bond are a complete disaster with drug dealing and everything going on, it’s too dangerous.

“We are in a situation with no other avenues except a transfer, and we are begging for help to help our son.”

Dublin Live have contacted Dublin City Council for comment.

