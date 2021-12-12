Dublin family devastated after ‘vandals’ turn off Christmas tree lights

A family in Knocklyon say they are shocked and upset after the Christmas lights they used to decorate their tree were “pulled apart” by vandals last night.

Jeanette Swords and her husband Shay Lennon have decorated their home for Christmas every year for the past four years.

She told Dublin Live: “They were pulled apart the lights, they were on last night and okay at around 12.30/1am then someone cut the cable, we think they were turned off deliberately.









Jeanette added: “I put them up four years ago and I just got new lights for this year, I was delighted with myself. We had 12,000 lights and only one set is still working.”

