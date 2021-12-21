Dublin dog badly injured by driver who ‘would’ve had plenty of time to stop’

A Dublin woman who witnessed a tiny dog suffer horrible injuries after being run over on Sunday said the driver ‘would’ve had plenty of time to react’.

Chloe Fox was waiting for the bus on the Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas when she spotted the dog, named Cookie, running loose near cars.

She immediately began trying to coax the pooch away from the road to safety.

Chloe told Dublin Live: “I tried to get her but she was a bit nervous of me, I knew she was a flight risk so I made sure to approach her slowly.

“The dog ran across the road and a van ran over her. The person driving the van would’ve had plenty of time to react as the dog didn’t run out right in front of the van at complete short notice.

“The person driving the van kept driving and went over the dog and then continued on driving.

“I literally stood there in those few seconds after the dog ran out thinking the dog is going to be fine because there’s enough time to stop, there was a distance between the van and the dog.”

Cookie suffered horrific injuries during the incident and Chloe rushed to help her.

“The poor dog was rolling around crying and biting in an effort to try protect herself from what just happened.

“I tried my best to calm her down, I started crying and saying to the her ‘it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay’ repeatedly trying to comfort her and the poor dog nipped at me trying to protect herself, her blood was on my hand. Her legs literally looked numb.

“Two men then came over and helped, one was able to pick the dog up when she calmed down.”

The men were the only bystanders to stop and help her and Cookie, and they agreed with Chloe’s thinking that the driver had time to stop the van.

A little boy, who is part of the family that owns Cookie, then approached the group and led them to his house.

Once they reached the house, one of the men explained what had happened to the owners while Chloe stood in the garden “still in shock”.

“I walked off without saying thank you to the men for their help as I was still in shock over the poor dog being in so much pain and the driver not caring about hitting the dog and not caring to see if the dog was okay.”

Chloe was extremely shaken by the incident and walked home “crying hysterically”.

She said: “I decided to ring the Garda to try see if anything can be done for the dog. The Garda said there’s nothing they can do and basically said the driver can argue that he didn’t have sufficient time to stop.

“I’m just hoping the dog will be okay and I hope to see the dog too when she’s okay.”

Chloe has been in regular contact with the owners, who have updated her on Cookies condition.

“Cookies pelvis is shattered, some fractures she has will heal itself but she has a bad one where the bone comes away from the spine and one near the hip that will need screws and plates.

“The left leg has a good chance that it will need to be amputated and she is still not strong enough for surgery.”