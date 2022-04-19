Latest newsIreland

Dublin dad-of-five found dead on ferry trip to Liverpool

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A dad-of-five was found dead by his daughter after boarding a Stena Line ferry.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

Jon Morley, who had been living in Dublin, was on his way to Liverpool to visit friends in the city with his son and daughter when he died suddenly.

Read:

TikTok viral video of three men’s getting sofa out of flat ‘would only happen in Dublin’

The tragedy happened around 20 minutes into the ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead on April 8, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more:Brave Dublin mum passes away three days after wedding

The 52-year-old’s family described his death as “completely out of the blue” and said he was seemingly “fit and healthy.”

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

Jon was described as a “family man at heart.” He leaves behind four sons and a daughter.

Brother-in-law Dave Herron said: “He was living in Dublin after spending many years in Liverpool and he was bringing his two children to visit friends in Liverpool on the Stena Line, and he was feeling a bit tired so he sort of decided to have a sleep.”

Read:

Family and gardai concerned for safety of missing Dublin woman Brenda Fogarty

Dave said Jon’s daughter, who is in her early teens, tried to wake her dad up when she discovered he had died in his sleep. The results of a post-mortem, carried out by a coroner in North Wales, found that John had died as a result of a heart attack and heart failure.

Dave has now set up a Gofundme page with the hope of helping the family to cover the costs of Jon’s funeral once he has been repatriated back to Ireland.

Paying tribute, Dave said: “He was a good guy, family orientated. In his younger years he was the life and soul of the party but as you get older you [are not] the life and soul of the party.”

Dave said Jon, who worked as a tiler, tiled the floors in his home while his partner was in hospital as a surprise.

He added: “He was one of those guys that if you needed a favour, if he could help you out he would. He was a family man at heart.”

“It came completely out of the blue. He seemed fit and healthy. [The family] are absolutely devastated. It absolutely came as a shock.

“We knew he was going to Liverpool for a couple of days with the kids to see friends but this is the last thing we would have expected.”

Read more:Fundraiser launched to get ‘miracle baby’ life-changing treatment after parents told to plan funeral

Read more: Trinity College student doing Ice Bucket Challenge every day to raise funds for Nepal

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Previous articleThe Android Auto trick so they know when you arrive: send your location via WhatsApp with a button
Next articleApple, beta 2 of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Ed Sheeran pulls pints and enjoys Jaeger bombs with staff in south Dublin pub ahead of Croke Park gigs

Ed Sheeran kicked off his time in Ireland in style yesterday by enjoying a few pints in south...
Apple

Apple, beta 2 of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5

About two weeks after the previous ones, Apple has released the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.5,...
WhatsApp

The Android Auto trick so they know when you arrive: send your location via WhatsApp with a button

Since the great renovation that Android Auto 6.0 brought about, a year ago, it is possible...
Apps

How to turn your mobile phone into a radar

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...