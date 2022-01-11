Dublin councillors to write letter seeking funds for crack cocaine support services

South Dublin councillors have agreed to write a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly seeking immediate funding for two crack cocaine outreach services in Killinarden and Jobstown.

The emergency motion was brought forward by Tallaght Central Cllr Cathal King at Monday’s full council meeting.

The motion reads: “That the council calls on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to immediately and without hesitation fund two Crack Cocaine Outreach services provided by CARP & JADO in Killinarden and Jobstown respectively to ensure these vital and life-saving services remain in place to support those many many crack cocaine addicted victims in our community who avail of these services, one third of whom are women after the funding ran out on December 31.”

The motion had the requisite amount of 21 signatures and it was ultimately passed at Monday evening’s virtual meeting.

Speaking after the motion was passed, Cllr King thanked his fellow councillors for their support.

He said: “I just want to say thanks to everybody who engaged and I think it shows when people in parties and independents work together that things can be achieved.

“So I want to thank everybody for engaging and supporting the motion as proposed.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.