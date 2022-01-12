Dublin councillors commended for excellent work as new SPC chairs elected

South Dublin County councillors have filled two vacant positions with new SPC chairs for Arts & Culture, the Environment, and Housing elected.

At Monday’s full council meeting which took place virtually, Independent Cllr Mick Duff and Fine Gael Cllr Brian Lawlor resigned from their positions as chairs of The Arts, Culture, Gaeilge, Heritage and Libraries SPCS and the Environment SPC respectively.

Cllr Alan Edge was nominated by Cllr Francis Timmons to the position as chair of the Arts, Culture, Gaeilge, Heritage and Libraries SPC.

Cllr David McManus was nominated by Cllr Cathal King to the position of chair of the Environment SPC, while Cllr Brian Lawlor moved to the chair of the Housing SPC.

Meanwhile, Cllr Guss O’Connell was elected to the Environment SPC.

Speaking during the meeting, Mayor Peter Kavanagh said: “I would like to commend Cllr Duff and Cllr Lawlor for the hard work they put into their SPCs for the last two and a half years.”

The chief executive Danny McLoughlin added: “I just want to join with members and express the appreciation to Cllrs Lawlor and Duff I want to wish them well and to likewise welcome on board Cllrs Edge and McManus for the next few years.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter