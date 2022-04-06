Dublin company give out toilet brushes, kettles and lawnmowers in paint and pints competition

A Dublin company have been giving out toilet brushes, kettles and lawnmowers in a very unique competition.

Alternative Dublin started as an artist collective but now they’re a small company involved in events to promote the city.

They also try to give the best tours in Dublin – it’s for those who want to know to find out new, quirky things about the city they live in.

Eoin Conlon, who works with Alternative Dublin told us about the unique events they provide to supply people with knowledge about the city, and of course, the craic.

He said: “The real Dublin in my opinion is probably not hotels. Real Dublin, to me, I see it as all of those people who are creating something a little bit weird, interesting and those who are passionate about making something here in the city.

“We do drink and draw, it’s an art party where we get a bunch of people in a bar in Dublin City Centre. We show them how to paint, we’ve prizes and games.

“The prizes range from toilet brushes, kettles and lawnmowers. It’s a bit of craic and funny. People who never painted come along, it’s very exciting.

“I’d say our customers are 70 percent locals. We were pretty resilient over lockdown, there are things locals haven’t seen before and they’re interested in learning more about their city.

“People definitely get more of an experience on our tour, other companies are showing the old Dublin and the historical perspective of the city. We’re showing things that haven’t been seen before, weird spots in the city, artistic spots and different perspectives.

“We’ve music tours, we’ve gallery crawls, a street art tour and lots of things in the art space. Even though it’s our city, there’s a lot of things we don’t know about it.”

The events company does a lot of work on their Instagram including the best pints in Dublin, cheap eats, hikes and walks as well as virtual flea markets, there’s something for everyone.

Mr Conlon even gave us an idea of where to get pints in Dublin that won’t break the bank. He went around Dublin as part of his work to do a price comparrison.

He said: “The very cheapest drink you can get is in the Auld Triangle, you’ll get a Beamish for €4.

“If you want Guinness, The Snug is €4.60. We priced the pints in Dublin because they’ve really changed here over the years, there was a huge jump over the pandemic.”

Eoin confessed his favourite places in Dublin City with art being his most beloved thing in the city, nevermind the pints.

He said: “The icon factory create art and revitalise the city here in Temple Bar. I love that idea. It’s a hidden art gallery making a difference.

“Love Lane is always full of people playing music and it’s really beautiful to read the love notes. They’re in central locations but people just don’t walk down them.”

