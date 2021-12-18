Dublin community rocked by sudden death of ‘pure gentleman’

A north Dublin community has been left grieving following the sudden death of a beloved local figure.

Tributes have poured in for the late John Murtagh of Mellowes Park who died suddenly in Beaumont Hospital last Sunday.

He was laid to rest on Friday at the Glasnevin Crematorium.

John was described as a “pure gentleman loved by everyone who met him,” in a heartfelt tribute shared on Facebook.

Another person added: “Very sad news about John, condolences to his family.”

A third person said: “RIP, John, a good childhood friend from Mellowes Park. Thinking of all the family today.”

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of John Murtagh. Suddenly in Beaumont Hospital.

“John will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons Darragh, Graeme, and Cian, grandchildren Ruby and Albie, Parents Albert and Kay, brothers, Paul, Gregg and Karl, sisters Valerie and Pamela, partner Carola, sister-in-law Mary, close friend Gary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

“May he rest in peace.”

