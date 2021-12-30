Dublin community mourning loss of popular young woman after ‘sudden’ death on Christmas Day

A Dublin community is mourning the loss of a popular young woman after her “sudden” death on Christmas Day.

Sarah Mullen from Drimnagh passed away on December 25 at St James’ Hospital.

Her family and her local community have been left heartbroken.

Good Counsel GAA and Camogie Club posted: “The news broke yesterday of the sudden and untimely passing of former player Sarah Mullen.

“As a club we offer our sincere condolences to Sarah’s family and friends. Sarah was captain of our Feile team in 2012 and to all who knew Sarah know how loved she was. To her former teammates we offer our condolences. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Sarah’s former basketball club Oblate also shared their condolences on social media.

They said: “Oblate Basketball Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sarah Mullen, former player of OBC and a friend of many who were and still are part of our Club.

“Thinking of her family and friends at this time . Once a Dynamo, always a Dynamo. May She Rest In Peace.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sarah’s family, the post by Natasha Eves reads: “We have lost one off the kindest, biggest hearts to every step foot in our camp’s on this earth

“GForce is running a fundraising campaign all next week where every penny made and that’s donated will be given to Sarah Mullins family.

“I’ll be running at 6am, 10am and 6pm Monday to Friday. It’s €10 pay as you go.

“If we were to get 50 people a day in each class that’s €1500 over 5 days is €7500.”

Her family said in an online notice: “Sarah will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Michelle, brothers Daniel and Ben, her dog Bruno, her beloved partner Ross and their dog George, grandparents Mick and Dina and Derek and Kathleen, great-grandmother Maureen, Daniel’s partner Lauryn, uncles Craig, Adam and Michael, aunts Laura, Miriam and Natalie, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.”

Her funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, January 4, at 10:00am in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh.

