Dublin community in mourning following death of viral video star Darren ‘One Sup’ Nolan

The Ballymun community is in mourning following the passing of local legend Darren “One Sup” Nolan.

Darren gained internet fame for both his freestyle rapping and his ability to down any large drink in one, no matter what was in the glass.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with the funeral and Darren’s family at this tough time.

The description reads: “On behalf of our friend Darren “One Sup” Nolan we would like to set up this go fund me for his family to be able to give him the send off he deserves.

“He will be sadly missed, he was such a good character, such a loving person.

“Any donation are grateful. You will be sadly missed bro.”

And a number of close friends and family shared their own tributes to Darren on social media.

One said: “In shock, can’t believe it. RIP to this absolute legend. Thinking of the Nolan family at this sad time. Fly high cuz, slainte.”

Another wrote: “Words can’t describe… rest in paradise my brother. No doubt you’ll be sipping cognac with the homies up in the sky.”

And a third posted: “RIP Darren Nolan. A friend and neighbour, we had some good times growing up. Rest easy pal.”

