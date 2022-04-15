Dublin comedian says stand up is more addictive than cocaine

A Dublin Comedian has said that stand up is more addictive than cocaine.

Eddie Mullarkey who works along Damo Clark in the Craic Den Comedy Club, joked about how passionate he is about his job even though it can be tiring.

He said: “It’s the most addictive thing ever, far more addictive than cocaine is stand-up – I don’t do that by the way!

“It’s very rewarding, it’s nice travelling and having the craic. But also, you want to be careful not to have too much craic.

“Most gigs are in pubs and you’ll always be offered a drink. Some comedians go down that road, if they’re offered a drink they’ll take it, that’s not a good road to go down.

“I turn down at least half the drinks I’m offered. If I took every drink I was given I’d probably be in a hospital.”

But Eddie wasn’t always a comedian.

Years ago he thought he was destined for the acting route but quickly realised it wasn’t for him.

He said: “I studied acting in Scotland for a year then I moved back to Ireland and I did acting with theatres but I couldn’t stand the actor lifestyle where it was three months on tour and three months of doing nothing and waiting for the next acting job.

“I was struggling a little bit too so one of my pals told me to try stand-up, it was on the back of my mind for a while and I did an open mic in Galway. It went okay but I instantly fell in love with it.

“When I was starting out and learning the rope, sometimes you’d flatline and just go home and have a tub of ice-cream. Then try and get back up the next week and if you do that enough you get thick skin and know how to work a crowd better.”

The man with a Berocca diet is all about staying relevant with his audience, and he’s constantly coming up with new material.

He said: “A set comes together gradually. Sometimes I have an idea, write it down on my phone because I am daydreaming half the day anyway. Then I’ll try it out on stage, if it goes well, I’ll expand on it and keep doing that.

“Over time you develop more concrete material but I’m always trying out new ideas.

“There’s a term comedians use called ‘evergreen’ it refers to trees and stuff but it’s also for long lasting material. You’re always going to try to get evergreen material to an extent.

“Political comedy is a tough gig because politics changes everyday.

“Content ages but you as a person age along with it. Five years from now I’ll be a different person, so if I was telling the same jokes as I am now they wouldn’t really be relatable because I’ll be a different person.

“The audience are very good at sniping out truth and bullsh*t, so they’ll not laugh if you can’t keep up with the fresh material.

“You’re hoping your thoughts are relatable and 100 people in a room will laugh with you.”

You can check out Eddie Mullarkey at the Craic Den. Information can be found here.

