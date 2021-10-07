Dublin comedian Jason Byrne opens up on massive health scare

Jason Byrne has revealed he had five stents put into his heart after doctors discovered he had three blocked arteries.

The 49-year-old comedian was forced to cancel his British tour after he got a pain in his chest while running recently and later discovered the shocking news.

The Dubliner said he’s now recovering in St Vincent’s Hospital and hopes to be back on his feet soon.

Byrne announced he needed heart surgery on social media last month.

He said: “Sorry for cancelling a lot of the British tour but there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I went for a run recently, I got pains in my chest, right in my heart, I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I went to A&E, got loads of tests and eventually they found three blockages.

“Before anybody jumps on, no it was not the vaccine.

“I had heart professors all around me telling me what was wrong with me, so my heart hasn’t enlarged, there’s no blood clots, it’s actually hereditary, that’s what’s happened to me.”

