Dublin City Council seeks public’s thoughts on traffic-free streets initiative

Dublin City Council have begun public consultation on the Capel Street and Parliament Street traffic-free streets initiative.

They had extended the pedestrianisation of the streets following a huge backlash from local businesses.

For the next three weeks the council will be hearing Dubliner’s thoughts on the initiative.

They want to hear from people who have a view on the traffic-free weekend evenings and from anyone who would like to share their view on future options for the city centre streets.

DCC will also be consulting with key stakeholders including emergency services and disability groups during this consultation period.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Following the period of public consultation, a report will by prepared for consideration by the elected members.

“Detailed planning of the preferred option will then be advanced.

“Any option which is advanced will be subject to further consultation and any necessary statutory requirements.

“This initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery and was planned and implemented by the Traffic Department in Dublin City Council.”

The council had been running a trial pedestrianisation between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays over the summer months.

The trial has now been extended until September 26.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland hailed the trial as a success after it was extended.

She said: “This trial has been hugely successful so far.

“It makes perfect sense for it to continue until the end of September.

“I am delighted that, with the support of cross-party colleagues, we have been able to secure this extension.

“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already done so to come in and see for yourself what a fabulous outdoor initiative this is.”

