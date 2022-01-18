Dublin city centre to welcome another hotel with nine-story CitizenM given green light

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for a nine-storey CitizenM hotel for Dublin 8.

The new hotel will be built in Bride Street and will consist of 247 bedrooms.

The hotel has been approved despite 10 separate appeals lodged by third parties against DCC’s plan to grant planning permission for a four-star hotel.

Those who lodged appeals include councillor Mannix Flynn along with two groups who represent residents of Adelaide Court apartments.

The appeals included the impact of scale on the local area and the over-saturation of hotels in the city.

Building this hotel will mean that the existing fixe-storey Molyneux house will have to be demolished.

CitizenM is a Dutch-owned hotel chain with hotels currently in London, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

When the hotel is finished, it’s estimated to provide €21 million to the local economy according to an EY report.

EY also states that 176 jobs will be provided when the hotel opens with another 367 jobs during construction.

As part of the planning permission, the hotel is set to honour Dublin architect Sam Stephenson with a gallery called the Stephenson Room.

Sam Stephenson’s work includes the former Central Bank on Dame Street and the DCC office on Wood Quay.