Dublin city centre post office hits the market for millions

By: Brian Adam

A landmark Dublin city centre post office has entered the property market for a guide price of €9.5 million.

Located directly opposite St Andrew’s Church and just 100m from Grafton Street, No. 19-24 St Andrew’s Street is a landmark art deco-style building, which is being offered for sale by agent Savills.

The building is a four storey over basement, seven bay art deco style building with granite façade.

The property extends to 1,965sq m (21,160sq ft), and sits on a prime city centre site of 0.2 acres, with the ground floor occupied by An Post with a separate entrance to the offices overhead.

The St Andrew Street building was constructed in 1948 to replace the original post office building on Church Lane.

It boasts first, second and third floors currently comprising of a mix of open plan and cellular offices, with plant machinery and storage spaces available in the substantial basement space.

It also includes generous high ceilings ranging from 2.6m to 4.2m

An Post will remain in occupation of the ground floor and basement (part) under a 25 year lease agreement.

The property is in close proximity to Grafton Street and Dame Street, also providing a connection from Dame Street to Wexford Street and South Great George’s Street area.

The property is located in a prime retail area within Dublin city centre with a number of international retail operators in the area including H&M, Brown Thomas, Avoca, Weir & Sons, Marks & Spencer’s, Lululemon and BOSS Clothing.

The sale of the post office building is being handled by Savills and for more information on this property click here

