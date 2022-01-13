Dublin City Centre could be a ‘perfectly walkable’ 15-minute neighbourhood, says new report

A report outlining how 15-minute city living could benefit Dublin folks has been unveiled by Irish Institutional Property.

The group commissioned Hassell to show how Ireland could “unlock its full potential” and provide “a future built on sustainable and inclusive development which delivers for citizens, workplaces, those seeking to acquire a home and communities”.

And the plan is built around the idea everything a person needs from education to work, healthy food, leisure facilities and lifetime support should be available within a 15-minute walk or cycle from their front door.

IIP CEO Pat Farrell says he believes it is a “timely contribution, bringing fresh thinking and new insight to light” at a time when policy makers and Irish citizens alike are rethinking many aspects of how they live in urban areas.

“At the heart of realising this ambition is the vision of the 15-minute city,” he added.

But what is a 15-minute city?





(Image: Camilla Siggaard Andersen/Hassell/IIP)



The 15-minute city concept was developed by French-Colombian scientist Carlos Moreno. Since a person can reach between 3-5km at an average walking pace in that time – the goal is to have education, work, transport, nutrition, health and care, recreation and culture within that area.

The broader idea is that when people live closer together and share more resources, they can avail of better access to services and social opportunities while the environment also benefits through more efficient land, material and energy use. But for the plan to work, it’s also essential most journeys are taken by foot, bike and public transport to avoid congestion.

According to the report, a You Gov population survey found 59% of Irish people believe walkability makes a neighbourhood a desirable place to live, compared to the 41% that think the same of car access. It also discovered that just 10% of Ireland’s population have all six required amenities within 15 minutes of home – but given the choice, 33% would like it.

The only sticking point is ‘compact and high density neighbourhoods’ with only 15% believing compactness helps increase sustainability opposed to the 37% that say fewer buildings on more space makes a place more environmentally sustainable.

Report author Camilla Siggaard Andersen told Dublin Live: “The language around density and compactness often creates quite a negative response with communities.”

But she also found Irish people are more supportive of 15-minute cities than their counterparts in the UK, US and Australia.

“One of the key strategies to create a more sustainable built environment is to cluster people a bit closer together so that they can more easily share resources but in the survey people didn’t really recognise compactness as a sustainable feature”: she explained.

And how could the concept benefit Dublin?





(Image: Camilla Siggaard Andersen/Hassell/IIP)







With a 1,000 year history that has seen its population grow to over 1.17 million people, the Dublin of today is spread across four local authorities with car dependence at their hearts – but the report argues that “Dublin Docklands, the southwest inner city, and Smithfield all demonstrate the potential for modernising the compact urban form, and a desire to increase the city’s attractiveness”.

It also outlined how 39% of Dublin residents already live in areas that meet the minimum density required to support amenity richness and walkability and with 34% of households not having a car, the move could deliver huge benefits.

“Pre-industrial Dublin is perhaps the clearest example of a full-scale 15-minute city within the Irish urban history, with high numbers of people living in a compact environment, close to a range of amenities (albeit primarily serving commercial activities),” the report added.

Amenities it appears, is where the real work is needed in terms of making Dublin a 15-minute city.

“Amenity provision has often not kept pace with commercial and residential developments”: the report says.

“As a result, some new developments have been criticised for being too mono-functional, for lacking a sense of identity and place, and for putting undue pressures on the existing infrastructure provision and adversely affecting neighbouring communities.

“Suburban areas, like Dundrum, Sandyford, Tallaght and Clongriffin, have for example seen substantial densification of employment opportunities around existing transport hubs without a matching increase in the public transport provision. Consequently, congestion has become arising problem during peak hours in these neighbourhoods.”

The city centre, meanwhile, has the amenities but needs “greater residential population”.

The report also found Dublin has one of the longest daily commutes of all EU countries – one hour – and that some areas need more educational and leisure facilities.





(Image: Camilla Siggaard Andersen/Hassell/IIP)



But if Dublin was to adopt a 15-minute model, Camilla says the benefits could transform lives.

“The autonomy that comes from having walkable access to the foundation destinations of life is invaluable and is especially invaluable to population groups that are typically disadvantaged”: she added.

“I think the biggest change is time savings but also the sense of control over one’s own life that comes from being able to quite quickly access destinations. It’s quite easy to underestimate the value of that or get used to living in a place where you get in your car to pop to the grocery shop. We don’t realise how many things we are dependent on to make that journey and the difference that arises when you are in a situation where you can make that journey on foot.

“The most important thing to remember here is the difference this makes to people who don’t have access to vehicles,” she continued.

“Children have a lot more autonomy in a 15 minute city and might be able to pop out to the play ground on their own and walk to school. People who can’t get a driving license in Ireland… people who are elderly or don’t feel comfortable getting behind a wheel.”

Camilla says the 15-minute plan “comes from a place of wanting to create places that remain fit for purpose long into the future and that unlock a much more sustainable future”.

Benefits include a self-sustaining local economy and more environmentally sustainable construction that uses less land so the areas preserved can be used for “crops or enhancing the biodiversity”.







(Image: Camilla Siggaard Andersen/Hassell/IIP)



“You are also using less resources because you have more people using energy grids and transport and you are building networks with other people,” she said.

“Those networks are going to help you learn and get a job but they are also what’s going to help you in times of crisis or hardship. We all want to spend time with our friends and family and one of the ideas of the 15-minute city is that all becomes more easy to achieve and it gets woven into your every day life. You are running into people as you are coming and going and the value of those daily encounters is very well documented for human health and wellbeing globally.”

To achieve that, she says: “The provision of housing has to be as diverse as the population’s needs. You need big apartments and small apartments that people can buy, social housing, renting short term and long term. In the same way there has to be a variety of amenities in terms of parks, offices and grocery shops etc.

“Bringing people back into the city is also improving the safety of the city,” she added.

