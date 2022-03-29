Dublin #CircleCity campaign builds a culture of on-the-go recycling   

If you haven’t heard of recycling on the go campaign #CircleCity then here’s all you need to know. The project, which was first launched in October 2020 by Dublin City Council, environmental charity Hubbub and The Coca-Cola Foundation with the aim of building a culture of on-the-go recycling. 25 brightly coloured recycling bins were installed on Grafton Street and Henry Street during the first phase of the campaign.

As a result, 83% of plastic bottles and cans in the areas covered by the recycling initiative are now ending up in the recycling bins, as opposed to the general waste. This enables plastic bottles and cans to be recycled and repurposed and helps every person to play a role in helping to create a circular economy.

The success of the first phase of the campaign resulted in Dublin City Council, Hubbub and The Coca-Cola Foundation once again joining forces in November to double the number of recycling bins installed along busy streets of Dublin city centre to 50.

Alongside the on-street bins the campaign is trialling the use of 15 Big Belly bins in the Docklands area of the city – these smart-bins feature a solar-powered compactor allowing it to hold up to five times the amount of material, which will reduce the frequency of collections for the Dublin City Council waste team.

Two reverse vending machines, which make a charitable donation in return for plastic bottles and cans, have been put in place on a pilot basis on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin and at Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Co. Dublin further helping the campaign to gain new insights into consumer recycling behaviours.

By installing these bins around Dublin, along with trialling the use of 15 Big Belly bins and two reverse vending machines around the city, Dublin City Council can now recycle an additional 100,000 bottles and cans a year. That’s 100,000 bottles and cans that won’t go to landfill, helping Ireland meet its target of recycling 70% of plastic packaging by 2030, as set out in the Government’s Waste Action Plan for a Circular Economy.

Speaking about the impact of the Dublin #CircleCity campaign, Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said: “It’s been great to see the positive response to the Dublin #CircleCity campaign from the public and the growing numbers recycling their cans and bottles in the city centre. The positive impact of this initiative can only grow. My thanks to our partners Hubbub and The Coca-Cola Foundation in helping to make the campaign a success. I’m confident that the #CircleCity installation being unveiled today will facilitate more citizens to more conveniently recycle on-the-go!”

Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland said: “As the economy reopens, Coca-Cola remains committed to achieving our ambition of creating a World Without Waste. That requires us to focus on the entire packaging lifecycle – from how bottles and cans are designed and made, to how they’re recycled and repurposed. Through Dublin’s #CircleCity initiative we want to help change consumer behaviour and encourage people to recycle on-the-go as they move around the city centre. The investment in the project by The Coca-Cola Foundation is helping us to do just that.”

Director and Co-Founder of Hubbub had this to say: “We’re thrilled to see the success of the initiative so far in Dublin city centre and we’re looking forward to working with our partners to double its reach.

“By making recycling easier, clearer and more desirable, Dublin #CircleCity is changing public attitudes to recycling, helping Ireland meet its circular economy targets.”

If you’d like to get involved the best thing you can do is to check out where the brightly coloured bins are located and to spread the word – in person and on social media using the #CircleCity hashtag.