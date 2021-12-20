Dublin Christmas tradition sees Swords supermarket JC’s start annual Easter Egg sale

It’s officially Christmas in Dublin with the annual tradition of an Easter Egg sale commencing in JC Supermarket in Swords.

The long-standing festive marker in North Dublin shopping gives locals a sense that it’s beginning to feel a look like Christmas.

Over the weekend, the shop posted pictures of their quirky ritual: “Make Christmas for everyone.

“Grab your Easter Eggs, while stocks lasts. Have a Happy Christmas!”

This year, you can snap up a Crunchie, Twirl, Creme Egg or Wispa Easter egg.

The early eggs promotion has been going on for decades and punters reacted with glee at JC’s post, with many welcoming the fact that the long-standing tradition is living on.

One said: “Thank you for keeping up the tradition in this much loved store.”

Another commented: “Every year we get them… Great marketing ploy.”

Other people posted: “I might just get these instead of selection boxes to confuse the kids”

“Have to pick these up before they’re gone!”

“Who needs an advent calendar when you can have an Easter egg?”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.