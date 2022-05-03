Dublin Bus is hiring bus drivers with some great perks on offer

Dublin Bus is looking to hire full-time drivers in the capital.

The public transport provider is offering the wages of €632.05 per week (4-day week inclusive of shift and Sunday premium), increasing to €859.62 (5-day week inclusive of shift and Sunday premium).

They are looking for candidates with the following minimum requirements:

Read more:Irish Rail catering service remains suspended for ‘extended period of time’

B Licence Applicants

A valid driving licence Category B (for a minimum of 2 years) with no endorsements

A valid D Licence Learner Permit

A valid CPC Bus Case Study sheet (Please note, the CPC bus case study is only valid for a period of 2 years from its date of issue.)

D Licence Applicants

Full category Irish D licence

Up to date valid driver qualification card, category D (CPC card)

An up-to-date copy from the online CPC Driver Portal as proof that your CPC is up to date, go to www.rsa.ie, click on Professional Drivers, click on Driver CPC then click on My CPC.

Applicants must have excellent interpersonal skills and fluency in English, both written and spoken.

Successful candidates will enjoy a wide range of benefits including either a company pension scheme or a PRSA pension scheme, a subsidised medical scheme, free bus travel, and concessionary rail travel.

The application deadline for this job is December 31, 2022.

You can find out more here.

Read more: SoSueMe recruiting for six positions in latest business expansion

Read more: Irish Rail is hiring train drivers for wages of up to €60,000 a year

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.