Dublin Bus investigating after man allegedly 'masturbates' on northside route

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Dublin Bus is investigating an alleged incident of a man “masturbating” on a bus on Tuesday night.

The man was sitting upstairs when the alleged incident happened and other passengers moved downstairs.

A concerned mother took to social media to spread awareness about the vile alleged incident, saying her daughter witnessed it on her bus ride home from town.

She said: “He was sitting upstairs when suddenly everyone started to move downstairs. (Her daughter) didn’t know why until someone told her there was a man masturbating at the back of the bus.”

A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus told Dublin Live: “Dublin Bus is investigating this alleged incident.”

Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

Brian Adam
