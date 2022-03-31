Dublin Bus investigating after man allegedly ‘masturbates’ on northside route

Dublin Bus is investigating an alleged incident of a man “masturbating” on a bus on Tuesday night.
The man was sitting upstairs when the alleged incident happened and other passengers moved downstairs.
A concerned mother took to social media to spread awareness about the vile alleged incident, saying her daughter witnessed it on her bus ride home from town.
Read more: Dublin Jobs: Dublin Bus recruiting apprentice mechanics with yearly pay increases
She said: “He was sitting upstairs when suddenly everyone started to move downstairs. (Her daughter) didn’t know why until someone told her there was a man masturbating at the back of the bus.”
A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus told Dublin Live: “Dublin Bus is investigating this alleged incident.”
Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.
Read more: Girl’s embarrassing TikTok goes viral after causing boba tea ‘flood’ on Dublin Bus
Read more: Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas fares set to be scrapped in coming weeks
To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.
You must log in to post a comment.