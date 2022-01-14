Dublin Bus announce multiple diversions to busy routes until March due to roadworks

Dublin Bus have announced that multiple diversions have been put in place until March due to roadworks for a number of popular Tallaght routes.

Routes 27, 54a, 65 and 77a will be impacted from 7:00pm on Sunday, 16 January, as Belgard Square North will be closed.

It is due to reopen on Friday, 11 March.

The routes impacted towards the city centre will have the normal route to Belgard Square North, divert via the roundabout to a temporary stop, go up Cookstown Way, onto the N81, down Belgard Road and back onto the normal route.

Towards Jobstown, Kiltipper, Blessington, and Citywest the route will remain as a normal route but stops 4646 and 4647 on Belgard Square North will not be in use during this time.

A Dublin Bus spokesperson said: “We wish to advise customers that due to roadworks, Belgard Square North will be closed from 19.00hrs on Sunday 16 January 2022 until Friday 11 March 2022.

“Customers can also get updates on Facebook , follow us on Twitter @dublinbusnews or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222, lines open from 07:00 – 19:00hrs Monday to Friday and 08:00 – 18:00hrs Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.