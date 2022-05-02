Dublin beach accounts for third highest Irish Coast Guard callouts

Sunseekers heading down to a southside beach have been warned after it was ranked as the third-highest callout area for the Irish Coast Guard.

In 2021, the crew in Dun Laoghaire was called to Sandymount Strand 24 times making it one of the most dangerous beaches in the capital.

This is due to the tidal sandbank that “catches many people off guard”, a spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard warned.

They added: “As the tide flows, the sandbank becomes surrounded until it eventually disappears.

“It is not an unusual sight for locals to see walkers on a rising tide having to wade back through the sea, shoes in hand.

“Unfortunately, due to the sand’s continuous movement, there is no known safe shallow path or route to take and those stranded require evacuation either by boat or by helicopter.”

Beaches around the capital will soon experience an influx of people as the mercury starts to rise.

Beachgoers have been warned to stay close to the pathways on a rising tide and not venture down the beach.

The spokesperson continued: “[The rescue] does require many full time/voluntary resources (with potentially 47 different people invoved, from the emergency call taker taking the call, to the helicopter crew rescuing those cut off) when these calls come in, as the emergency services are fighting against a rising tide, and response time is crucial.

“Please do not hesitate, when walking on a rising tide, to bring the risks to the attention of others on the strand, particularly should you feel, they may be unaware.

“A few points to take note of –

• Check the tide before you go for your walk – available online or an app.

• On a rising tide, stay close to the pathways and do not venture down the beach.

• Should you find yourself in difficulty and surrounded, Stay calm, Stay still, Call 112 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.”

