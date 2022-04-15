Dublin area with most expensive properties revealed as inflation soars to seven-year high

Property price inflation soared to a seven-year high of 15% in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office revealed yesterday.

They show Dublin saw growth of 13.5%, while homes outside the capital had higher hikes of 16.8%.

It means the average price of a house across the country now stands at €330,294, while in Dublin it’s €509,588.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown is the most expensive area of Dublin at €711,027, while the Border region had a mean price of €172,186.

The Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors said the upward trend is being driven by record low supply and the amount of cash set aside during the pandemic.

Chairman Trevor Grant added: “Being a buyer in Ireland’s property market at the moment is a real challenge. You’re facing high prices, lots of competition and a lack of supply.

“The one positive is that banks are vying for business – they are looking to lend and are incentivising people to choose them as their mortgage provider.

“Candidates who meet the CBI’s lending rules and who have taken the time to prepare complete applications, can often find themselves with offers from multiple lenders.

“The approval process is also relatively quick with most lenders at the moment – which is music to the ears of anyone who is bidding on a property.

“While supply is still a major issue, we would hope to see significantly more new properties come on stream over the coming 18 to 24 months – with the BPFI reporting that more than 50,000 new homes are expected to be built between now and the end of next year.

“The availability of second-hand homes, however, is now at a record low – particularly at the lower value end of the market.”

But KBC bank’s Austin Hughes predicted we may be reaching the peak of the property inflation boom.

He said: “Although market expectations currently centre on a relatively brief and reasonably limited rate rising cycle, the fear of a material change in the borrowing climate coupled with the shadow cast by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the outlook for the Irish economy may prove sufficient to produce a bumpy slowdown in Irish property price inflation later in 2022.”

